UPDATE 2-U.S. Supreme Court to weigh Miami predatory lending lawsuit

(Adds further details and Bank of America reaction)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, June 28 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Tuesday agreed to decide whether Miami can pursue lawsuits
accusing major banks of predatory mortgage lending to black and
Hispanic home buyers resulting in loan defaults that drove down
city tax revenues and property values.
The justices will hear appeals filed by Bank of America Corp
and Wells Fargo & Co of a lower court's decision
to permit the lawsuits by the Florida city against the banks.
They were filed under the Fair Housing Act, a federal law
outlawing discrimination in housing.
Bank of America spokesman Lawrence Grayson said that
although the bank is committed to the aims of the Fair Housing
Act, "We believe that a municipality seeking purely monetary
recovery is not covered by the statute, and we welcome the
Supreme Court's scrutiny and clarity."
Last September, the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals overturned a lower court's decision to dismiss such
lawsuits by the city against Bank of America, Wells Fargo and
Citigroup Inc. Citigroup decided not to appeal to the
Supreme Court.
Miami accused the banks of a decade of lending
discrimination in its residential housing market. The city
accused Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Citigroup of steering
non-white borrowers into higher-cost loans they often could not
afford, even if they had good credit.
It said the banks' conduct caused Miami to lose property tax
revenues, drove down property values and required the city to
pay the costs of repairing and maintaining properties that went
into foreclosure due to discriminatory lending.
Several U.S. cities, including Baltimore, Chicago,
Cleveland, Los Angeles and Memphis, have accused banks, with
mixed success, of discriminatory mortgage lending that prolonged
the nation's housing crisis.
San Francisco-based Wells Fargo is the largest U.S. mortgage
lender and includes the former Wachovia. Bank of America, based
in Charlotte, North Carolina, includes the former Countrywide
Financial.
The Supreme Court ruled last year in a major Fair Housing
Act case, upholding on a 5-4 vote a broad interpretation of
discrimination claims allowed under the Fair Housing Act. That
decision was in a Texas case and delivered a setback to lenders
and insurers that sought to curtail such lawsuits.
Business interests have sought to narrow the scope of the
law in a bid to fend off costly litigation.
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the Miami
litigation and issue a ruling in its next term, which begins in
October and ends in June 2017.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Additional reporting by Jonathan
Stempel; Editing by Will Dunham and Dan Grebler)