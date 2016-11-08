U.S. justices could allow Miami to sue banks over lending bias

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 8 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Tuesday indicated it could allow Miami to pursue lawsuits
accusing major banks of predatory mortgage lending to black and
Hispanic home buyers resulting in loan defaults that drove down
city tax revenues and property values.
The eight justices heard arguments in appeals filed by Bank
of America Corp and Wells Fargo & Co challenging
a lower court's decision to permit the lawsuits by the Florida
city against the banks. They were filed under the Fair Housing
Act, a federal law outlawing discrimination in housing.
In September 2015, the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals overturned a lower court's decision to dismiss such
lawsuits by the city against Bank of America, Wells Fargo and
Citigroup Inc. Citigroup decided not to appeal to the
Supreme Court. If the court splits 4-4, the 11th Circuit ruling
would stand and Miami would prevail.
The banks have said a ruling favoring Miami would lead to a
surge of similar suits.
The court is due to rule by the end of June.
