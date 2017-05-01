U.S. top court throws out ruling allowing Miami predatory lending suit

BRIEF-Heritage Commerce Corp prices $40 mln subordinated debt offering
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
WASHINGTON May 1 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday threw out a lower court ruling that had given Miami the green light to pursue lawsuits accusing major banks of predatory mortgage lending to black and Hispanic home buyers, but gave the city another chance to argue its case.
The court ruled 8-0 in tossing out the ruling in favor of Miami by the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Bank of America Corp and Wells Fargo & Co had challenged the decision to permit the lawsuits by the Florida city against the banks. Three justices said they would have thrown out the lawsuit altogether. Newly appointed Justice Neil Gorsuch did not participate.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
* Says revenue for q1 2017 increased by 66.8% to $0.49 million compared to $0.29 million in q1 2016
* Allergan announces pricing of public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt