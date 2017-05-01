版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 1日 星期一 22:22 BJT

U.S. top court throws out ruling allowing Miami predatory lending suit

WASHINGTON May 1 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday threw out a lower court ruling that had given Miami the green light to pursue lawsuits accusing major banks of predatory mortgage lending to black and Hispanic home buyers, but gave the city another chance to argue its case.

The court ruled 8-0 in tossing out the ruling in favor of Miami by the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Bank of America Corp and Wells Fargo & Co had challenged the decision to permit the lawsuits by the Florida city against the banks. Three justices said they would have thrown out the lawsuit altogether. Newly appointed Justice Neil Gorsuch did not participate.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐