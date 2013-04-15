版本:
2013年 4月 15日

U.S. justices signal reluctance on wide human gene patent ruling

WASHINGTON, April 15 U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday raised tough questions over patents on human genes held by Myriad Genetic Inc.

The nine justices signaled reluctance to issue a broad ruling, indicating that some were looking for a compromise that might separate out types of genetic material.
