Withdrawn U.S. court filing indicates Dow settlement talks over $1 billion price-fixing judgment

WASHINGTON, June 15 Dow Chemical Co and plaintiffs that won a $1.06 billion judgment against the company over claims it artificially inflated polyurethane prices indicated in a Supreme Court filing on Monday they were settling the case, although the filing was later withdrawn.

Lawyers for both sides filed a joint motion with the court on Monday saying the parties had "reached a written settlement" conditioned upon the justices not acting on the case. The court docket noted that the motion was then withdrawn.

The court has not yet acted on the petition filed by Dow contesting the judgment.

Dow did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

