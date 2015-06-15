Withdrawn U.S. court filing indicates Dow settlement talks over $1 billion price-fixing judgment

BRIEF-Yahoo faces SEC probe over data breaches - CNBC, citing DJ
* Yahoo faces SEC probe over massive data breaches that focuses on whether company appropriately disclosed them to investors - CNBC, citing DJ
WASHINGTON, June 15 Dow Chemical Co and plaintiffs that won a $1.06 billion judgment against the company over claims it artificially inflated polyurethane prices indicated in a Supreme Court filing on Monday they were settling the case, although the filing was later withdrawn.
Lawyers for both sides filed a joint motion with the court on Monday saying the parties had "reached a written settlement" conditioned upon the justices not acting on the case. The court docket noted that the motion was then withdrawn.
The court has not yet acted on the petition filed by Dow contesting the judgment.
Dow did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)
* Yahoo faces SEC probe over massive data breaches that focuses on whether company appropriately disclosed them to investors - CNBC, citing DJ
LONDON, Jan 20 Last year it was the strength of demand that caught the copper market by surprise.
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC