UPDATE 1-U.S. top court rejects Dow bid to restore $30.5 million in patent damages

By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON May 23 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday rejected a Dow Chemical Co bid to salvage $30.5
million in patent infringement damages in a lengthy legal fight
with Nova Chemicals Corp over two patents relating to
plastic film.
The court's refusal to hear the case leaves in place a
December 2015 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
Federal Circuit throwing out the damages award.
At issue were $28 million in supplemental damages plus
interest that a federal judge awarded to Dow for Nova's
infringement of its patents from January 2010 to October 2011,
when the patents expired.
The court's action does not affect the $61 million in
damages that a jury in 2010 awarded to Dow for Nova's
infringement of the patents prior to 2010. Dow is in the process
of merging with Dupont.
