REFILE-Dow Chemical to pay $835 mln to settle price-fixing case

(Corrects company name in headline)

Feb 26 Dow Chemical Co said it has agreed to pay $835 million to settle a lawsuit brought by plaintiffs who claimed the company artificially inflated polyurethane prices.

The settlement to resolve the $1.06 billion judgment against Dow imposed in 2013, comes nearly a year after both sides abruptly backtracked from a settlement. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

