WASHINGTON May 23 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a Dow Chemical Co bid to salvage $30.5 million in patent infringement damages in a lengthy legal fight with Nova Chemicals Corp over two patents relating to plastic film.

The court's refusal to hear the case leaves in place a December 2015 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit throwing out the damages award. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)