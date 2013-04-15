版本:
U.S. justices decline to hear Glaxo appeal over Avandia

WASHINGTON, April 15 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider whether private insurers can sue giant drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc over health costs incurred by its Avandia diabetes drug.

Humana Inc's Humana Medical Plans had sued Glaxo for healthcare expenses Medicare patients incurred after using the drug, which has been linked to heart problems.
