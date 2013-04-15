UPDATE 1-U.S. justices decline to hear Glaxo appeal over Avandia

BRIEF-Washington Federal to buy Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 mln in stock
* Washington Federal, Inc. to acquire Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 million in stock
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, April 15 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider whether private insurers can sue giant drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc over health costs incurred by its Avandia diabetes drug.
Humana Inc's Humana Medical Plans had sued Glaxo for healthcare expenses Medicare patients incurred after using the drug, which has been linked to heart problems.
Glaxo has paid out at least $460 million to resolve legal claims related to the drug, according to court papers.
The insurance company administers Medicare Advantage policies, in which private companies provide Medicare coverage. Medicare is the government program that provides healthcare benefits for senior citizens and some under age 65 with certain health problems.
Humana sued Glaxo under the federal Medicare Secondary Payer Act, which it says gives it and other private insurers a right to sue for reimbursement. The law allows for double damages.
Glaxo countered that the law does not allow insurance companies that provide Medicare Advantage services and have incurred their own costs to sue.
The company says companies like Humana should seek compensation under state laws. The Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled for Humana, prompting Glaxo to seek high court review.
The case is GlaxoSmithKline v. Humana, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 12-690.
* Washington Federal, Inc. to acquire Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 million in stock
MELBOURNE, April 12 London copper eased on Wednesday amid heightening geopolitical tensions with North Korea, but held above two-week lows hit in the previous session on a healthy demand outlook. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper traded down 0.1 percent at $5,763 a tonne by 0200 GMT, after ending a tad firmer on Tuesday having previously slumped to $5,710 a tonne during the session, a two-week low. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange c
BEIJING, April 12 China's producer price inflation cooled for the first time in seven months in March as iron ore and coal prices tumbled, pressured by fears that Chinese steel production is outweighing demand and threatening a glut of the metal later this year.