UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court rejects Apple e-books price-fixing appeal

By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, March 7 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday declined to hear Apple Inc's challenge to an appellate
court decision that it conspired with five publishers to
increase e-book prices, meaning it will have to pay $450 million
as part of a settlement.
The court's decision not to hear the case leaves in place a
June 2015 ruling by the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals that found Apple liable for engaging in a
conspiracy that violated federal antitrust laws.
Apple, in asking the high court to hear the case, said the
June appeals court decision that the company had conspired with
the publishers contradicted Supreme Court precedent and would
"chill innovation and risk-taking."
The 2nd Circuit's ruling followed a 2013 decision by U.S.
District Judge Denise Cote that Apple played a "central role" in
a conspiracy with publishers to raise e-book prices.
The Justice Department said the scheme caused some e-book
prices to rise to $12.99 or $14.99 from the $9.99 price
previously charged by market leader Amazon.com Inc.
"Apple's liability for knowingly conspiring with book
publishers to raise the prices of e-books is settled once and
for all," said Bill Baer, head of the U.S. Justice Department's
antitrust division.
Publishers that the Justice Department said conspired with
Apple include Lagardere SCA's Hachette Book Group Inc,
News Corp's HarperCollins Publishers LLC, Penguin Group
Inc, CBS Corp's Simon & Schuster Inc and Verlagsgruppe
Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH's Macmillan.
On Feb. 17, the appeals court in New York upheld the
proposed settlement, which had been challenged by an e-books
purchaser.
The publishers were concerned about the price of e-books
being pushed down by Amazon while Apple was looking for a way to
make its new iPad product a hit and was seeking to break up
Amazon's low-cost dominance in the digital book market.
Apple and the publishers agreed on an arrangement in which
Apple would get a 30 percent commission and publishers were
allowed to set the prices for their books, a tactic known as
"agency pricing" that prevents discounting.
The publishers also agreed they would charge all outlets the
same amount, meaning Amazon was forced to raise its prices.
E-books that had cost $9.99 suddenly cost $12.99 or $14.99.
Amazon said in a statement it was "ready to distribute the
court-mandated settlement funds to Kindle customers as soon as
we're instructed to move forward."
Apple did not respond to requests for comment.
