UPDATE 2-Chevron fails to block $18 bln Ecuador judgment

* Top US court denies Chevron bid to block $18.2 bln verdict
* Appeals court found Chevron's challenge premature
WASHINGTON Oct 9 Chevron Corp on
Tuesday lost a U.S. Supreme Court bid to block an $18.2 billion
judgment against it in Ecuador in a case over pollution in the
Amazon jungle.
The Supreme Court did not give any explanation for its
decision, which rejected Chevron's appeal of a lower court
ruling. The lower court in January had thrown out an injunction
blocking enforcement of the Ecuadorean judgment.
The decision is the latest in a nearly two-decade conflict
between the No. 2 U.S. oil company and residents of Ecuador's
Lago Agrio region over claims that Texaco, bought by Chevron in
2001, contaminated the area from 1964 to 1992. The battle has
spawned litigation in numerous courts both inside and outside
the United States.
Oil companies are watching the case closely because it may
affect other cases accusing companies of polluting the areas
where they operate.
Chevron claims that the judgment, imposed by an Ecuadorean
court in February 2011, was fraudulent and unenforceable under
New York law.
In March 2011, a federal judge in New York issued a
worldwide injunction blocking enforcement of the judgment. But
on Jan. 26, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York
overturned the ban, finding that Chevron had been premature to
challenge the judgment.
The 2nd Circuit said the oil company, based in San Ramon,
California, could challenge it "only defensively, in response to
attempted enforcement," which the Lago Agrio residents had not
attempted and might never attempt in New York.
The appeals court also said that the U.S. judge did not have
the authority to stop courts in other countries from enforcing
the judgment. The Ecuadorean plaintiffs are currently trying to
enforce the judgment in Canada and Brazil.
In its appeal to the Supreme Court, Chevron said it was
entitled to raise an anticipatory defense in U.S. courts to
preempt any enforcement efforts.
It also said such defenses are necessary in light of the
"disturbing trend" in which lawyers win big money judgments
against U.S. companies in corrupt foreign courts, and then seek
to enforce them in countries where the companies operate.
Chevron's shares were up 32 cents at $117.94 on Tuesday
afternoon.
"While Chevron is disappointed that the Court denied our
petition, we will continue to defend against the plaintiffs'
lawyers' attempts to enforce the fraudulent Ecuadorean judgment,
and to further expose their misconduct," Chevron said in an
emailed statement.
The company is pursuing a racketeering suit against a New
York attorney, Steven Donziger, a group of Ecuadoreans and
environmental groups that helped win the judgment, accusing them
of intimidation and extortion.
It has also challenged the judgment before an international
arbitration panel under a trade agreement between the United
States and Ecuador. The panel is scheduled to begin hearing the
dispute in November.
The judgment included $8.6 billion of environmental damages,
which an Ecuador court more than doubled because Chevron failed
to make a public apology.
In July, damages in the case were increased to $19 billion.
Justice Samuel Alito, a conservative, did not participate in
the Supreme Court's decision to deny the appeal. The court's
order provided no reason.
The case is Chevron Corp v. Naranjo et al, U.S. Supreme
Court, No. 11-1428.