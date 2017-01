WASHINGTON Nov 16 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal filed by manufacturers of liquid crystal displays that are contesting claims that they infringe on a patent held by Eidos Display.

The high court's refusal to hear the appeal, brought by Innolux Corp, Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd and others, means a March 2015 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in favor of Eidos remains in effect. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)