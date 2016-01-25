UPDATE 3-U.S. top court backs Obama administration electricity markets rule

(Recasts lead, adds White House comment, market reaction)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Jan 25 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday upheld a major Obama administration electricity-markets
regulation that encourages big power users like factories to cut
consumption at peak times, rejecting a challenge brought by
electric utilities.
The court, ruling 6-2, reversed a 2014 decision by the U.S.
Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to strike
down the 2011 Federal Energy Regulatory Commission regulation.
The rule concerns what FERC calls "demand response," which
is when, in an attempt to manage electricity demand, regional
electrical grid operators agree to pay large electricity users
like factories, businesses, schools and hospitals to cut usage
at peak times.
The court also upheld the formula the government adopted for
compensating electricity users that receive the payments.
"Demand response" is intended to improve grid reliability,
lower costs and encourage clean energy. It can cut costs for
consumers and reduce the possibility of system failures and
power blackouts.
"This decision allows us to continue realizing billions in
annual savings from innovative incentives and business models
that ensure we use our electricity system efficiently as we
integrate more energy efficiency and renewable energy onto the
power grid," White House spokesman Frank Benenati said.
Shares of EnerNOC Inc, a company that helps
consumers lower electricity use that intervened in the case to
support the rule, gained nearly 50 percent to $6.14 on the
Nasdaq following the ruling.
Utility trade groups including the Electric Power Supply
Association had challenged the regulation. Utilities are likely
to lose out because the rule, which remained in effect during
the court challenge, was likely to reduce demand for electricity
generation.
Shares of utilities Dynegy Inc and Exelon Corp
fell 7.6 percent and 1.9 percent respectively on the New
York Stock Exchange.
FERC exercises authority over wholesale electricity markets,
with retail markets traditionally overseen by states. The
challengers argued FERC exceeded its authority by extending its
power over retail markets.
Liberal Justice Elena Kagan, writing for the majority, said
FERC's focus was on the wholesale market, and the impact on
retail rates did not erase its authority to act.
"The commission's rule addresses - and addresses only -
transactions occurring on the wholesale market," Kagan wrote.
Kagan said "whatever the effects at the retail level, every
aspect of the regulatory plan happens exclusively on the
wholesale market and governs exclusively that market's rules."
Jody Freeman, director of Harvard Law School's
environmental law and policy program, called the ruling a
"crucial step" toward the Obama administration's goal to reduce
carbon emissions that contribute to climate change.
Justice Samuel Alito did not participate in the case.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley and Valerie Volcovici; Editing by
Will Dunham)