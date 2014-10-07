U.S. Supreme Court weighs employee pay for security checks

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 6 The U.S. Supreme Court will hear
arguments on Wednesday on whether companies have to pay workers
for time spent undergoing security checks, in a case challenging
how hourly employees are compensated for tasks outside their
regular shifts.
Employees of Integrity Staffing Solutions, an Amazon.com Inc
contractor handling merchandise shipped out of vast
warehouses, brought a class action suit in Nevada in 2010
claiming they were forced to spend up to half an hour daily
going through security screenings, aimed at protecting against
theft, without being paid.
Led by employee Jessie Busk, the workers sued for back wages
and overtime pay.
In April, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found the
screenings were an integral part of the warehousing job done for
the benefit of the employer and should be compensated under the
federal Fair Labor Standards Act.
"This case has implications for every hourly paid worker,"
said Busk's Nevada-based lawyer Mark Thierman. "The employers
get to call the work day over and then give you more work."
Integrity Staffing asked the Supreme Court to reconsider
the opinion from the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit, which had
reversed a lower court decision.
Retail groups, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and local
governments say the appeals court ruling, if upheld, could lead
to hundreds of millions of dollars in potential liabilities for
employers.
The U.S. Solicitor General's office also backed the
warehousing company's position in a 'friend of the court' brief.
The government took a position as a large public sector employer
that often requires employees to undergo security checks.
Both the company and the government argue the checks are not
central to warehouse work and instead are more like waiting in
line to punch a time clock, an activity some courts have found
does not require compensation.
Amazon, the world's largest online retailer, is not directly
involved in the suit. But the Retail Litigation Center, in a
brief supporting the warehousing company, said the industry in
general loses $16 billion annually in thefts.
Costs to companies could rise if retailers are forced to
scale back security checks or pay workers for more time, said
Edward Brill, an attorney from Proskauer Rose who filed the
retailers' brief. Those costs could then conceivably be passed
to customers, he said.
Former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich said he was surprised
the Solicitor General sided with Integrity Staffing in this
case.
"Certainly the Labor Department is looking for ways, as is
the White House, to raise wages rather than reduce wages," said
Reich, now a University of California, Berkeley professor. "I
would have expected the Solicitor General's office to be on the
side of the employees."
Spokesmen from Integrity Staffing Solutions and the U.S.
Department of Labor declined to comment on the litigation.
The case is Integrity Staffing Solutions, Inc v. Jesse Busk
and Laurie Castro, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 13-433.
(Reporting by Mica Rosenberg; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Dan Grebler)