U.S. top court rejects Exxon appeal in groundwater contamination case

WASHINGTON May 16 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday rejected Exxon Mobil Corp's appeal of a $236
million judgment against the oil company in a case brought by
the state of New Hampshire over groundwater contamination linked
to a gasoline additive.
The justices left in place the New Hampshire Supreme Court's
2015 ruling upholding the judgment by a jury that in 2013
spurned Exxon's claims that the contamination linked to its fuel
additive was not its fault but rather the fault of the local gas
stations and storage facilities that spilled it.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)