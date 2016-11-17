UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court allows ATM fees lawsuits to proceed

(Recasts first paragraph, adds details on dismissed cases,
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Nov 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Thursday gave the green light to class action lawsuits by
consumers accusing Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc and
several U.S. banks of conspiring to inflate the prices of ATM
access fees in violation of antitrust law.
The justices dismissed two related cases they earlier had
agreed to hear in which the companies had sought to overturn an
August 2015 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District
of Columbia Circuit that had revived the three lawsuits.
The justices had been scheduled to hear oral arguments on
Dec. 7. In the order, the court said the cases were dismissed
because the companies had changed their legal arguments after
the justices agreed to hear the dispute. The court frowns upon
such practices.
The appeals court ruled that a district court had erred when
it concluded that consumers had no legal standing to sue and had
not adequately alleged antitrust violations. It remanded the
three consolidated lawsuits to the district court for further
proceedings.
The lawsuits accused Visa and MasterCard of adopting rules
protecting themselves from competition with lower-cost ATM
networks. The rules blocked ATM operators from charging less
when ATM transactions were processed by networks competing with
Visa and Mastercard, the lawsuits said.
The rules also benefited major banks, which were equity
shareholders of Visa and Mastercard, the lawsuits said.
The lawsuits seek damages for consumers and ATM operators
for violations of antitrust law.
Also named as defendants in the lawsuits were Bank of
America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo
& Co. The lawsuits said that the banks controlled Visa
and MasterCard and set higher ATM charges before the credit card
companies went public in 2008 and 2006, respectively.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)