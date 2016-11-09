'Flash crash' trader pleads guilty to spoofing, wire fraud

CHICAGO Nov 9 A London-based trader pleaded
guilty to wire fraud and spoofing on Wednesday after being
extradited to the United States to face federal charges related
to his role in the 2010 Wall Street "flash crash."
Navinder Sarao, 37, who traded on the Chicago Mercantile
Exchange (CME) from his parents' home near London's Heathrow
Airport, appeared in federal court in Chicago after losing a
legal challenge to his extradition.
Sarao agreed to pay the U.S. government $12.8 million, the
amount prosecutors said he earned from illegal trading. He will
be released on a $750,000 bond and will be allowed to return to
the U.K. pending sentencing in the United States, U.S. judge
Virginia Kendall said.
Sarao used an automated trading program to spoof markets by
generating large sell orders that pushed down prices, and then
canceled the trades and bought contracts at lower prices.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Writing by Jo Winterbottom; Editing
by Leslie Adler)