UPDATE 2-U.S. top court puts some limits on contractor fraud lawsuits

(Adds reaction from company, parents' lawyers)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, June 16 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Thursday imposed some limits on the kind of fraud claims that
can be brought against federal contractors in a case involving a
suit against one of America's largest hospital operators over a
woman's death at one of its facilities.
But the 8-0 ruling was not the broad victory for business
sought by the company, Universal Health Services, and
other healthcare providers fearful of suits under the U.S. False
Claims Act, which lets individuals make claims that the federal
government has been defrauded.
The justices threw out a 2015 appeals court ruling that had
allowed the parents of Yarushka Rivera to sue Universal Health
Services under the False Claims Act, but sent the case back to a
lower court, meaning the suit could potentially still proceed.
Rivera suffered a fatal seizure in 2009 at age 19 a mental
health facility owned by the company in Lawrence, Massachusetts.
The lawsuit said the facility provided "gravely inadequate
treatment" and used "unsupervised and unqualified personnel."
The ruling represented a partial victory for the business
community because it rejected the lower court's expansive view
of a company's liability under the False Claims Act.
Roy Englert, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based Universal
Health Services' lawyer, said he was pleased the justices threw
out the appeals court ruling and set a "new rigorous standard"
for determining if the claims can move forward.
Rivera's parents, Julio Escobar and Carmen Correa, accused
the company of defrauding the government because it was getting
federal Medicaid funding to provide treatment to low-income
people and did not comply with personnel regulations at the
Lawrence facility.
The ruling "accepts the basic notion that fraudsters can't
provide shoddy services to the government and expect payment
without incurring significant liability," said David Frederick,
the lawyer for Rivera's family.
Businesses had hoped the justices would put more limits, or
disallow completely, lawsuits based on a federal contractor's
failure to meet certain legal or regulatory requirements not
specifically outlined in a government contract.
The court instead said such lawsuits can be filed as long as
they are relevant to the government's decision to make the
payment to the company.
Justice Clarence Thomas, writing for the court, said the
parents "may well have adequately pleaded a violation" of the
fraud law, but added that the False Claims Act "is not a means
of imposing treble damages and other penalties for insignificant
regulatory or contractual violations."
The Obama administration had backed the parents.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)