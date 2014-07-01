U.S. top court to hear KBR's appeal in Iraq whistleblower case

U.S. State Department appoints Fox News anchor as spokeswoman
WASHINGTON, April 24 Former Fox News anchor and correspondent Heather Nauert will be the new U.S. State Department spokeswoman, the State Department said in a statement on Monday.
WASHINGTON, July 1 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear KBR Inc's appeal of a whistleblower case filed by a former employee who accused the contractor of defrauding the U.S. government over work it carried out in Iraq.
Former employee Benjamin Carter, who worked in Iraq as a water purification operator, first sued in 2006 under the federal False Claims Act. The law allows individuals to sue on behalf of the government and claim a portion of the proceeds if the case is successful.
Carter said that although KBR billed the U.S. government for water purification services at two sites in early 2005, it did not actually start providing the service until May of that year.
Halliburton Co, which spun off KBR in 2007, is also named as a defendant.
KBR appealed to the high court after the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Carter in March 2013.
The high court will rule in part on whether Carter waited too long to file his lawsuit.
Oral arguments and a decision are due in the court's next term, which begins in October and ends in June 2015.
The case is KBR v. United States, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 12-1497. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
WASHINGTON, April 24 Former Fox News anchor and correspondent Heather Nauert will be the new U.S. State Department spokeswoman, the State Department said in a statement on Monday.
FRANKFURT, April 24 The campaign of Emmanuel Macron, the favourite to win France's presidential election, has been targeted by a cyber espionage group linked by some experts to the Russian military intelligence agency GRU.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 Microsoft Corp is rolling out upgrades to its sales software that integrates data from LinkedIn, an initiative that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told Reuters was central to the company's long-term strategy for building specialized business software.