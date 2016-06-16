U.S. top court sends healthcare fraud claim case back to lower court

WASHINGTON, June 16 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Thursday threw out an appeals court ruling that went against
hospital operator Universal Health Services Inc over
whether it has to face a lawsuit accusing it of defrauding the
government in a case arising from a Massachusetts woman's death
at a mental health facility.
As part of the 8-0 decision, the high court sent the case
back to a lower court, saying the lawsuit could still go ahead.
The court did not definitively decide whether the parents of
Yarushka Rivera, who suffered a fatal seizure in 2009 at age 19,
can pursue the lawsuit against the company that they filed under
the False Claims Act, a federal law that allows individuals to
make claims that the federal government has been defrauded.
