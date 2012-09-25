US top court to hear Marc Gabelli appeal in SEC case

BRIEF-Keyera announces operational outage at Alberta Envirofuels
* Alberta Envirofuels facility has been shut down for repairs following an operational issue that developed this past weekend
WASHINGTON, Sept 25 The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Tuesday to consider an appeal by fund manager Marc Gabelli, who accused the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of waiting too long to bring a civil case accusing him of letting a client engage in so-called market timing.
Gabelli, a former portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds LLC, and Bruce Alpert, a former chief operating officer for the funds, had been accused by the SEC of letting Britain's Folkes Asset Management, now known as Headstart Advisers Ltd, secretly conduct hundreds of market-timing trades in the Gabelli Global Growth Fund between 1999 and 2002.
The SEC, however, did not sue until April 2008, when Gabelli Funds agreed to pay $16 million to settle related charges.
TOKYO, Feb 21 A resort hosting casinos in Japan could cost up to $10 billion to build, Las Vegas Sands Corp's chief said, as the casino operator looks to win operating rights in what is widely expected to become the world's second-biggest casino market.
