Many U.S. companies say supporting marriage equality makes business sense

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 26 From renaming an ice
cream flavor to flying the gay movement's rainbow flag, many
American corporations celebrated Friday's U.S. Supreme Court
decision to legalize same-sex marriage and said it made good
sense for their businesses.
The broad support for the ruling from corporate leaders
could complicate efforts by some state lawmakers and officials
who are expected to try and limit gay marriage, despite the high
court's decision.
"We applaud today's U.S. Supreme Court ruling on marriage
equality, which will help families across the country, make it
easier for businesses to hire and keep talented people, and
promote both economic growth and individual freedom," Goldman
Sachs Group said in a statement.
The investment bank, whose chief executive Lloyd Blankfein
has long endorsed gay rights, also tweeted a photo of the LGBT
movement's rainbow flag flying next to the U.S. flag in front of
its New York City headquarters.
Companies could risk backlash from opponents of gay
marriage.
One of the first reactions to Hilton Hotels' tweet of
support for the Supreme Court ruling came from someone who said
they would never stay at one of the company's hotels again.
In March, 379 companies and groups from various industries,
including Google Inc, American Airlines Group Inc
, Johnson & Johnson and sports teams such as the
NFL's New England Patriots, signed on to a friend-of-the-court
brief submitted to the Supreme Court in support of gay
marriage.
When Indiana lawmakers earlier this year passed a bill that
was attacked by gay rights groups as opening the door to
discrimination on religious grounds, big employers, including
automaker General Motors Co, weighed in against it. The law was
modified.
Corporations in states that currently do not allow gay
couples to wed linked their support for marriage equality to the
competition for talent.
"As a matter of equality and human rights, and also a
critical business imperative that plays a fundamental role in
attracting and retaining the best and brightest team, it is
quite simply the right thing to do," said Dow Chemical
Chief Financial Officer Howard Ungerleider, who also is
executive sponsor of GLAD (Gays, Lesbians and Allies at Dow).
Barclays global diversity chief Mark McLane said:
"inclusion benefits our business and the communities we serve."
GM said many employees were celebrating and the company
supported them. Rival Ford Motor Co said "diversity and
inclusion are key components of our business strategy."
American Airlines called the decision an historic moment for
the country. In March, it sent a newsletter to employees saying
to attract and retain the best people, it needed to offer
consistent benefits and policies.
"We can't lose candidates because they aren't offered equal
benefits under a specific state law," diversity managing
director Mike Waldron wrote at the time. "Beyond being the right
thing to do, administering different benefit processes and
policies requires additional time, resources and expenses."
Ice cream maker Ben & Jerry's said on Friday that the
movement for marriage equality was "on an unstoppable roll." It
said that to celebrate the Supreme Court's decision it was
renaming its Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough flavor "I Dough, I
Dough" for the summer.
