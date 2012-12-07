版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 8日 星期六 04:20 BJT

US Supreme Court to review same-sex marriage cases

WASHINGTON Dec 7 The U.S. Supreme Court seized center stage in a historic social policy debate on Friday by agreeing to review the validity under the U.S. Constitution of a federal law defining marriage as a union between a man and a woman.

In an order, without comment, the court also announced that it would consider a challenge to California's ban on same-sex marriage, known as Proposition 8, which voters narrowly approved in 2008.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐