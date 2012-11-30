U.S. Supreme Court makes no announcement on gay marriage cases

BRIEF-Felcor Lodging Trust responds to Ashford Hospitality Trust's unsolicited proposal
* Felcor Lodging Trust responds to Ashford Hospitality Trust's unsolicited proposal
Nov 30 The nine justices of the U.S. Supreme Court met in private on Friday to consider whether to enter the legal fray raging over same-sex marriage but made no announcement about any decision they may have reached.
The high court is considering whether to review five separate challenges to a federal law that prevents married same-sex couples from receiving federal benefits that heterosexual spouses receive. It is also considering whether to review California's ban on same-sex marriage, known as Proposition 8, which voters narrowly approved in 2008.
An announcement about whether the court will review the gay marriage cases could come as early as Monday morning.
* Felcor Lodging Trust responds to Ashford Hospitality Trust's unsolicited proposal
* CEO on conf call- "physical stores will play an exceedingly important role in the future of shopping for us and others"
LIMA, Feb 21 Peru may bar Enagas SA from bidding on a new contract for a natural gas pipeline because the Spanish company had worked on the project as scandal-plagued Brazilian builder Odebrecht's junior partner, the energy and mines minister said on Tuesday.