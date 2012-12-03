US Supreme Court takes no action on same-sex marriage cases

WASHINGTON Dec 3 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday remained silent about whether it will enter the legal
fray over same-sex marriage a n d agree to hear one of several
pending appeals on the issue.
The court's nine justices met in private on Friday to
consider whether to review challenges to the U.S. Defense of
Marriage Act, which denies federal benefits to married same-sex
couples, and to California's gay marriage ban, known as
Proposition 8.
In an "orders list" issued early on Monday, the court made
no mention of any of the same-sex marriage cases. The court
could reschedule those cases for further consideration at its
weekly conference on Friday. The justices sometimes hold
especially complex cases for a future conference if they want
more time to figure out a course of action.