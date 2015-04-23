INSIGHT-How Wall Street came out on gay marriage

| WASHINGTON, April 23
U.S. Supreme Court's deadline for legal briefs backing same-sex
marriage, gay rights activists quietly celebrated a victory on
Wall Street.
Twenty-eight of the country's biggest financial firms had
made an unprecedented show of unity in support of gay marriage
by urging the court to strike down state laws banning same-sex
unions.
That was double the number that signed on to a similar
effort in 2013, signaling how the traditionally conservative
financial industry has come to publicly embrace gay rights.
Then, the Supreme Court struck down a federal law that denied
benefits to same-sex couples.
"Together, we pushed Wall Street to a place our industry has
never gone before," Daniel Maury, a managing director at UBS
Group AG, wrote in a celebratory email to his fellow
members of Open Finance, a group of gay and lesbian Wall Street
employees that lobbied hard for banks' signatures.
The 28 included major U.S. investment and retail banks, the
"big four" accounting firms and financial information firms
Thomson Reuters Corp, which owns Reuters, and Bloomberg
LLP.
Wall Street's evolution on gay rights mirrors a broader
shift on the issue in corporate America and society. But in some
ways it has been a more difficult transition for a financial
industry known for a macho culture famously portrayed in the
1987 movie "Wall Street" and where homophobic sentiment has in
the past been widespread.
Peter Staley, who worked at J.P. Morgan in the 1980s before
becoming a high-profile HIV/AIDS activist, recalled constant
homophobic comments when he was a bond trader.
"For a closeted gay man, it was probably the worst
environment I could have chosen," he said. "It was very
infuriating and humiliating for someone who had a dark secret
like I had."
Wall Street has become a far less hostile environment for
gay and lesbian employees, most workers say.
In the brief, banks and other companies said they face
additional costs and administrative headaches due to the
patchwork of state marriage laws that help determine how
benefits are administered and taxes calculated.
Wall Street also has particular cause to embrace gay rights
as part of its sharp competition for top young talent with more
openly liberal Silicon Valley firms, several banking sources
said.
Support from high-profile bankers, such as Goldman Sachs
Group Inc CEO Lloyd Blankfein, has helped accelerate the
change in attitudes.
"It's fair to say it's kind of a night and day difference"
when compared with tales of the trading floor from decades past,
said Mark Lane, director of media relations at Barclays
Plc in New York and head of a gay and lesbian employee
group.
James Gorman, CEO of Morgan Stanley, said the problem
had not entirely gone away, particularly in the traditionally
boisterous atmosphere of trading floors.
"It is there in subtle ways and probably in unsubtle ways,
for example, on trading floors I'm sure," Gorman said at a
summit this week organized by Out on the Street, a gay and
lesbian networking group that focuses on senior executives.
Morgan Stanley, Barclays and Goldman Sachs all signed the
brief.
A number of banks, including Barclays, have rolled out
so-called "straight ally" programs over the past five years in
which employees act as supporters of gay and lesbian colleagues.
Participants generally post a sign on their desks identifying
them as allies so gay and lesbian workers can easily spot them.
NOT ALL BANKS SIGNED
In a ruling due by the end of June, the Supreme Court will
decide whether states can ever restrict marriage to heterosexual
couples. Same-sex marriage is currently legal in 37 states.
After the court said on Jan. 16 that it was taking up the
cases, Open Finance was tasked by gay rights group Freedom to
Marry with signing up Wall Street firms to the
"friend-of-the-court" brief that was ultimately signed by 379
companies and business groups.
Although the nine justices aren't required to focus
attention on the briefs, dozens of which have been filed on
either side, they can influence how cases are decided.
Maury and others involved in the campaign said the main
obstacle to winning the banks' support was bureaucratic rather
than any opposition to gay marriage.
The effort in 2013 to sign Wall Street firms up to that
year's brief was an ad hoc move led by Maury. This time there
were weekly meetings and a spreadsheet that showed the status of
each firm.
Their challenge was to get approval from different
departments, including legal and public affairs, before chief
executives made the final decision by the March 6 deadline.
Gay marriage opponents, who lack any support from the
business community in briefs filed at the Supreme Court, say
well-funded activists have intimidated companies into supporting
their cause.
Nine Wall Street companies that are members of Open Finance
did not sign the brief. Seven were foreign firms and some said
they were not asked to join.
One of the nine, which Maury declined to identify,
questioned whether employees would ask the firm to take a stance
on other divisive social issues, such as abortion.
Bank of America Corp proved to be a challenge for
Open Finance. It had not signed on to the 2013 brief and does
not generally speak out on issues like gay marriage.
Todd Sears, the founder of Out on the Street, helped close
the deal.
Sears called on Mark Stephanz, an openly gay vice-chairman
at the bank and a member of Out on the Street's leadership
committee.
"We gave him as much information and ammunition as he
needed," Sears said. That included the list of other banks that
were poised to sign. Bank of America signed up on March 2, four
days before the deadline, Maury said.
Bank of America declined to comment on its internal
deliberations. "Our decision to sign the brief is consistent
with our HR policies and the way we treat our employees," the
bank said in a statement.
