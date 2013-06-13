版本:
2013年 6月 13日

U.S. top court says extracted human DNA cannot be patented

WASHINGTON, June 13 The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday issued a mixed ruling in a case concerning patents held by Myriad Genetics Inc over the closely watched issue of whether human genes can be patented.

In a unanimous vote, the nine justices reached a compromise by saying synthetically produced genetic material can be patented but that genes extracted from the human body, known as isolated DNA, do not merit the same legal protections.
