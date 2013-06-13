U.S. top court says extracted human DNA cannot be patented

BRIEF-Imex Systems signs agreement with City of Toronto
* Imex Systems Inc says estimates that value of contract will be in range of $6 million CDN over a 3-year period
WASHINGTON, June 13 The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday issued a mixed ruling in a case concerning patents held by Myriad Genetics Inc over the closely watched issue of whether human genes can be patented.
In a unanimous vote, the nine justices reached a compromise by saying synthetically produced genetic material can be patented but that genes extracted from the human body, known as isolated DNA, do not merit the same legal protections.
* Has retained services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc to provide support to investor relations activities
* Organogenesis secures $25m credit facility from Silicon Valley Bank