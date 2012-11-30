版本:
中国
2012年 12月 1日

U.S. Supreme Court to decide if human genes are patentable

Nov 30 The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to decide whether human genes can be patented, a hotly contested issue with broad consequences for the future of gene-based medicine.

The nation's highest court agreed to review a case over whether Myriad Genetics Inc may patent two genes linked to hereditary breast and ovarian cancer.

In a 2-1 ruling on August 16, a panel of the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. upheld the biotechnology company's right to patent "isolated" genes that account for most inherited forms of the two cancers.

