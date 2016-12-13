GM asks top U.S. court to reverse ignition switch claims ruling

Dec 13 General Motors Co on Tuesday asked
the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn an appellate court's ruling
that the automaker's 2009 bankruptcy does not shield it from
lawsuits over a faulty ignition switch linked to 124 deaths and
275 injuries.
The petition marked a last-ditch effort by GM to block
hundreds of customer lawsuits over faulty ignition switches, and
other vehicles components, on grounds that they were barred by
the automaker's 2009 bankruptcy sale to a new corporate entity.
In its petition, GM said the federal bankruptcy code permits
a purchaser, in this case a newly formed company, to obtain a
debtor's rapidly deteriorating assets and be "free and clear" of
its liabilities.
GM said that if the July 2016 ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals in New York was left standing, it would
undermine a key component of its corporate rescue and make
future such deals more difficult.
"In short, this case presents exceptionally important
questions, and the Second Circuit's answers were exceptionally
wrong," GM's lawyers said in the petition. "The Court should
grant review."
The case related to an ignition switch that could slip out
of place, causing engines to stall and cutting power to the
brake, steering and air bag systems. The defect prompted GM to
begin recalling 2.6 million vehicles in 2014.
GM has already paid roughly $2 billion in criminal and civil
penalties and settlements in connection with the switch. The
company previously acknowledged that some of its employees knew
about the switch defect for years before a recall was initiated.
The 2nd Circuit's decision affected injury and death cases
stemming from pre-bankruptcy crashes, as well as claims from
customers who say their vehicles lost value as a result of the
ignition switch and recalls involving other parts.
The three-judge panel at that time held that barring
plaintiffs from suing GM over the faulty switch would violate
their constitutional rights to due process, since they had not
been notified of the defect prior to GM's bankruptcy.
The 2nd Circuit appeal stemmed from a 2015 decision from the
judge who oversaw GM's 2009 bankruptcy, which created "New GM"
to contain valuable assets while leaving behind most of its
burdensome liabilities with "Old GM."
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Gerber, now retired, ruled in
2015 that New GM was shielded from liability over Old GM's
pre-bankruptcy actions, but he allowed some "independent" claims
based solely on New GM's conduct to proceed.
