UPDATE 1-U.S. top court won't hear Goldman class action appeal

* Goldman accused of misleading mortgage debt investors
* US appeals court in New York revived part of lawsuit
WASHINGTON, March 18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
suffered a defeat on Monday as the U.S. Supreme Court let
stand a decision forcing it to defend against a class action
lawsuit claiming it misled investors about the risks associated
with mortgage securities.
Without comment, the court refused to consider Goldman's
appeal of a September 2012 decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals in New York.
The appeals court allowed the NECA-IBEW Health & Welfare
Fund, an electrical workers union' pension fund that owned some
mortgage-backed certificates underwritten by Goldman, to sue on
behalf of investors in certificates backed by mortgages from the
same lenders, even though the fund did not own the other
certificates.
Typically, named class action plaintiffs may litigate on
behalf of a class over claims they cannot bring themselves, so
long as the claims relate closely to their own claims.
Goldman and its rivals have faced thousands of lawsuits by
investors seeking to recoup losses on mortgage securities, a
leading cause of the 2007 and 2008 credit and financial crises.
The bank has said that letting the 2nd Circuit decision
stand could cost Wall Street tens of billions of dollars.
Neither Goldman officials nor lawyers for the NECA-IBEW fund
were immediately available for comment.
The case is Goldman Sachs v. NECA-IBEW Health & Welfare
Fund, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 12-528.