U.S. Supreme Court rejects Google appeal in class action dispute

WASHINGTON, June 6 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected Google Inc's bid to throw out a class action lawsuit involving claims that the company deceived California advertisers about the placement of Internet ads through its Adwords service.

The court's decision not to hear the case leaves in place a September 2015 ruling by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the litigation could move forward as a class action representing advertisers who used the service between 2004 and 2008. Google is part of Alphabet Inc. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)