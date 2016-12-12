UPDATE 2-U.S. top court rejects AIG ex-CEO Hank Greenberg's appeal

(Adds trial put on hold, no comment from lawyers)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Dec 12 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday rejected former American International Group CEO Maurice
"Hank" Greenberg's bid to escape civil fraud charges in New York
accusing him of orchestrating sham transactions at the insurer.
The justices left in place a June ruling by the New York
Court of Appeals that his trial on charges brought by the New
York Attorney General's Office could proceed. The non-jury trial
of Greenberg, 91, started in September. He has already testified
in his own defense.
But the parties agreed at the end of November to put the
trial on hold until January while they enter into mediation
aimed at resolving the case.
Greenberg's lawyers declined to comment on the Supreme Court
action. A spokesman for New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman had no immediate comment.
Greenberg led the New York-based insurance giant for four
decades before he was ousted in 2005. The following year, AIG
paid $1.64 billion to settle federal and state probes
into its business practices.
He has asserted that the case should have been over in 2013
when a $115 million settlement with AIG shareholders over
improper accounting received court approval. New York was forced
to drop its damages claims because of that decision.
Justice Charles Ramos of New York state court in Manhattan
is presiding over Greenberg's trial, and in September began
directly questioning Greenberg.
The appeals court also ruled in June that the state could
seek to recoup from Greenberg and co-defendant Howard Smith,
AIG's former chief financial officer, tens of millions of
dollars in bonuses and interest covering the 2000-2005 period
when the alleged fraud occurred. More than $55 million may be at
stake.
In addition, the court said the state could seek to ban
Greenberg and Smith from the securities industry and from
serving as officers or directors of public companies.
Greenberg currently is chairman and CEO of CV Starr & Co, a
private insurance company. Smith is its vice chairman of
finance.
AIG was rescued by the U.S. government in September 2008 to
stave off bankruptcy after the company ran up billions of
dollars in losses stemming from insurance it wrote on shoddy
mortgage securities.
The case was brought under the Martin Act, the 1921 New York
law that former New York Attorney General Eliot Spitzer revived
in the early 2000s to go after major financial institutions. In
November, Schneiderman raised concerns that President-elect
Donald Trump would seek to weaken the state law.
At issue are two transactions, the first concerning General
Re, a unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. The suit
claims Greenberg orchestrated a $500 million transaction that
boosted loss reserves without transferring risk.
The second transaction, with Capco Reinsurance Co, allegedly
hid a $210 million underwriting loss in an auto-warranty
program.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley. Additional reporting by Karen
Freifeld; Editing by Will Dunham)