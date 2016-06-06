U.S. top court rejects GSK bid to throw out racketeering lawsuits

WASHINGTON, June 6 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear GlaxoSmithKline Plc's bid to throw out lawsuits by union health and welfare funds that said the company's misrepresentation of heart-related risks of its diabetes medication Avandia caused them to pay too much for the drug for insured patients.

The court left in place an October 2015 ruling by the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals against London-based GlaxoSmithKline that allowed the class action lawsuits to proceed. The suits were filed by three labor union funds that provide medical coverage, including the cost of prescription medications, to union members and their families. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)