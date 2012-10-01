U.S. top court rejects worker harassment case

Oct 1 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused
to consider an appeal by a white dockworker seeking to hold his
employer responsible for harassment by co-workers for his having
picketed on behalf of minority employees.
John Ketterer complained that white co-workers at the Yellow
Transportation Inc terminal in Dallas subjected him to
harassment including obscene slurs, circling him in a
threatening way and throwing a lit firecracker at him for his
support of black and Hispanic co-workers. He also said he faced
retaliation based in part on his having twice been fired, though
later reinstated.
Ketterer and other employees sued Yellow, a unit of YRC
Worldwide Inc, under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act,
but the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans and the
Supreme Court rejected his claim.
The case would have been the second in the court's new term
to address harassment in the workplace.
In a separate case, the court is expected to consider
whether to hold Ball State University liable under Title VII for
harassment by a supervisor. The issue is whether that liability
applies to a supervisor who directs and oversees a victim's
work, or only a supervisor with authority to take job actions
such as firing, demotions and discipline.
The case is Ketterer v. Yellow Transportation Inc, U.S.
Supreme Court, No. 11-1361.