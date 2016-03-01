UPDATE 1-U.S. top court rules for Liberty Mutual over Vermont healthcare law

(Adds details on case, quotes from ruling)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, March 1 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Tuesday ruled that Vermont cannot compel health insurers to hand
over data on the amount paid on medical claims, backing Liberty
Mutual Insurance Co's contention that federal law
prohibited such requirements.
The court, in a 6-2 decision, found that a 2005 Vermont data
collection law that was aimed at improving the quality of
healthcare did not apply to self-funded insurance plans, which
are most commonly used by large companies, and ran afoul of the
U.S. Employee Retirement Security Act (ERISA).
The ruling is likely to put limits on similar laws in 17
other states.
The decision was one of two issued by the court on its first
day of rulings since the Feb. 13 death of Justice Antonin
Scalia.
Writing for the court's majority, conservative Justice
Anthony Kennedy said that "reporting, disclosure and
record-keeping are central to, and an essential part" of the
federal law, meaning that it trumps the state's efforts to
legislate on the same issue.
"The fact that reporting is a principal and essential
feature of ERISA demonstrates that Congress intended to pre-empt
state reporting laws like Vermont's," Kennedy added.
Two of the court's liberal justices, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and
Sonia Sotomayor, dissented.
Liberty Mutual, which runs a self-funded plan administered
by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, had challenged a
request made under the law. The company said the ERISA law
exempted it from such requirements.
The Vermont law mandated that insurers provide the state
data on the types of healthcare services they paid for and how
much they paid in a bid to keep healthcare costs under control
and improve the quality of care.
Vermont is one of 18 states with a data collection law.
Liberty Mutual and its supporters argued that such
requirements were a particular problem for companies that
operate nationally because they must meet multiple different
mandates. The ERISA law is intended to protect employers from a
patchwork of burdensome state regulations, Liberty Mutual said.
A federal appeals court backed Liberty Mutual's challenge to
the Vermont law.
Self-funded plans provide insurance for 93 million
Americans, according to the American Benefits Council. They are
an alternative to plans in which companies contract with
insurance companies, which assume the risk.
The Obama administration had supported Vermont in the case.
The case is Gobeille v. Liberty Mutual, U.S. Supreme Court,
No. 14-181.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)