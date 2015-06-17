INSIGHT-Economists predict shockwaves if Obamacare subsidies are nixed

| NEW YORK, June 17
NEW YORK, June 17 As the U.S. Supreme Court
prepares to rule on whether people in 34 states can continue to
receive Obamacare health insurance subsidies, economists are
projecting billions of dollars in lost healthcare spending for
hospitals, drugstores and drugmakers if the justices say the
payments are illegal.
The immediate consequences of such a ruling would fall on
the 6.4 million people who receive the subsidies and live in
states that did not establish their own insurance exchanges
under President Barack Obama's healthcare law, instead relying
on the federal HealthCare.gov website.
The case, known as King v Burwell, would not affect
subsidies in the District of Columbia or in the 13 states that
run their own exchanges. The decision is expected sometime this
month.
Health economists calculate the economic impact of a ruling
against the subsidies in different ways, but one thing many
agree on is that about two-thirds of people who receive
subsidies through HealthCare.gov would drop their insurance
altogether rather than foot the entire bill.
Businesses that have benefited from spending by the newly
insured would take a hit, though estimates of the lost revenues
vary significantly based on which assumptions are built into the
calculation.
For instance, a Kaiser Family Foundation economist put the
2015 figure at about $15 billion, based on the proportion of
insurance premiums that are earmarked solely for medical costs
under the healthcare law.
"There will absolutely be these second-order effects," said
Larry Levitt, a senior vice-president and healthcare researcher
at the Kaiser Family Foundation. "A reasonable assumption is
that (spending on) healthcare by people who lose their existing
subsidies will drop by at least half."
That would represent about $7.5 billion in spending on
hospitalizations, doctor visits and prescriptions, depending on
the baseline estimate.
Another rough estimate based on 2014 medical claims data and
2015 government enrollment data, suggests the federal
marketplace states will see about $22 billion in healthcare
spending this year among Obamacare plan holders assuming
subsidies remain in place, according to Katherine Hempstead, a
director at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The majority of
Obamacare members receive subsidies.
Health policy experts who are critical of the law have taken
a different tack, focusing more on the potential financial
returns to individual citizens if the Supreme Court ruling
exempts them from penalties for not having insurance.
Conservative economist Douglas Holtz-Eakin and Brittany La
Couture of the American Action Forum wrote recently that such a
ruling could give a boost to small businesses by removing
requirements on employers to provide health coverage.
Joseph Antos of the right-leaning think tank American
Enterprise Institute says the estimates of healthcare spending
effects are imprecise at best. He expects that a ruling
invalidating the subsidies would be followed by a "fix" in which
Congress or states somehow restore subsidies, at least
temporarily.
In that case, he said, any drop in healthcare spending would
be temporary and only "a very minor downward bump."
"They are going to extend the subsidies in some manner,"
Antos said. "I don't know how they are going to do it, but
they are going to find some way."
The Affordable Care Act is one of the most politically
divisive U.S. laws, opposed by many Republicans. Party lawmakers
have fought in particular against its requirement that all
Americans have health insurance or pay an annual penalty, and
say they have plans to replace the law if the subsidies are
ruled out.
HOSPITALS
Without a legislative fix, however, policy experts and Wall
Street analysts expect hospitals will take the biggest hit, as
they bear the brunt of costs for patients who must be treated
but can't pay their own medical bills. Hospital associations
said an increase in such costs could "devastate" some of their
members, according to a brief filed with the Supreme Court.
When Obamacare was conceived, hospitals were so confident
that newly insured patients would increase their revenues that
they agreed to $269 billion in cuts to the government's Medicaid
and Medicare health plan reimbursement over 10 years.
"It was a quid pro quo, with hospitals agreeing to these
reductions in return for coverage of more people," said Kevin
Brennan, executive vice-president for finance at Geisinger
Health System in Pennsylvania, which relies on HealthCare.gov.
Geisinger offers an insurance plan through the Obamacare
exchange and estimates that 80 percent of the 22,000 people who
hold those polices receive subsidies.
Pennsylvania is one of a handful of states that plans to set
up its own exchange if the Supreme Court rules against the
subsidies, and has said it could be ready for 2016.
Data from publicly-traded hospital operators show their
costs for treating uninsured patients have dropped since
Obamacare took full effect in 2014.
In the first half of that year, admissions of "self-pay"
patients, who are almost always uninsured and unable to pay the
full bill, fell 14.7 percent at Community Health Systems
, 6.6 percent at HCA Holdings, 6.5 percent at
Tenet Healthcare Inc, and 9.3 percent at Universal
Health Services, according to an analysis by consultants
at PwC.
Drug companies like Pfizer and Merck & Co
and medical device makers such as Medtronic agreed to
new taxes in exchange for the expected increase in paying
Obamacare customers. The bet has paid off: Pharmacy benefits
manager Express Scripts Holding Co estimates that each
Obamacare patient now accounts for an average of $79 per month
in prescription drug spending.
That works out to roughly $6.1 billion a year for the 6.4
million people whose subsidies would be eliminated.
Not all of the $6.1 billion would dry up, since drug
spending by the uninsured is not zero, said Rand Corporation
economist Christine Eibner, who has studied healthcare
utilization by Obamacare patients. "On average, people will not
fill as many prescriptions" if losing their subsidies causes
them to drop their insurance, she said.
Insurers will see a more limited hit to revenue if the
subsidies are thrown out, largely because Obamacare customers
are only a small percentage of any single health insurer's total
business. At the nation's largest insurer, UnitedHealth Group
, for instance, about 1 percent of its 46 million members
are receiving subsidies that are at risk.
