PREVIEW-Obama's healthcare law tops new US high court term

* Supreme Court ruling on healthcare law seen as close
* Privacy rights and strip searches, police surveillance
* Fewer business cases on the docket than last term
By James Vicini
WASHINGTON, Oct 2 President Barack Obama's
sweeping healthcare overhaul will top the agenda in the new
U.S. Supreme Court term that opens on Monday and could be the
most momentous in decades.
Returning from its three-month recess, the nation's highest
court will confront legal challenges seeking to strike down
Obama's signature domestic policy achievement and a host of
other charged issues in its 2011-12 term.
Other big cases pit privacy rights against new police
tracking technology, involve jail strip searches and address a
free-speech challenge by broadcasters to a U.S. government ban
on nudity and blurted expletives on television.
More blockbuster cases on using race in college admissions,
on Arizona's tough law cracking down on illegal immigrants and
on the rights of same-sex adoptive parents may be added to the
docket later in the nine-month session.
"By June 2012, this term may prove to be among the most
momentous in recent decades," said Elizabeth Wydra, chief
counsel at the liberal Washington-based Constitutional
Accountability Center.
The healthcare law, Obama's signature and most
controversial domestic achievement that figures to be a
prominent issue in the U.S. elections in November 2012, already
has overshadowed the term's other cases.
The law, which aims to provide more than 30 million
uninsured Americans with medical coverage and to slow soaring
costs, has wide ramifications for the health sector, affecting
health insurers, drugmakers, device companies and hospitals.
"That of course would be the big enchilada," said former
U.S. Attorney General Dick Thornburgh in discussing the
healthcare cases and the new Supreme Court term at a briefing
sponsored by the conservative Washington Legal Foundation.
RULING COULD GO EITHER WAY
Legal experts said it was impossible to predict how the
Supreme Court might rule on the healthcare law and said a
decision could hinge on whether Congress exceeded its powers by
requiring that Americans buy insurance or face a penalty.
"It will be a close case," Jonathan Cohn, a former deputy
assistant attorney general at the U.S. Justice Department in
the George W. Bush administration, said at the briefing.
Other legal experts said any ruling by the nine-member
court, closely divided with five conservatives and four
liberals, could come down to Chief Justice John Roberts and
Justice Anthony Kennedy, who often casts the decisive vote.
The epic healthcare legal battle, which began right after
Obama signed the law in March 2010, moved to the Supreme Court
on Sept. 28 when the Obama administration and 26 states opposed
to the law filed separate appeals. [ID:S1E78R0ZI]
At issue was a U.S. appeals court ruling in Atlanta that
struck down the law's mandate that all Americans have health
insurance, but upheld the rest of the law -- the biggest
healthcare overhaul in nearly 50 years.
The Obama administration defended the law as constitutional
in its Supreme Court appeal.
Solicitor General Donald Verrilli, a former White House
lawyer, said Congress adopted the law to address a national
crisis that put health insurance costs beyond the reach of
millions of Americans and denied coverage to millions more.
Paul Clement, a former Bush administration solicitor
general who represents the states, said the law dramatically
expands the federal government's power.
He challenged the expansion of Medicaid, a federal-state
partnership that provides health care to poor Americans, saying
Congress unconstitutionally forced it on the states by
threatening to withhold billions of dollars in funds.
MID-YEAR RULING LIKELY
After all the healthcare legal briefs have been filed by
the currently scheduled date in late October, the Supreme Court
is widely expected to officially agree to hear the dispute.
Arguments could be held in February or March, with a ruling
likely by the end of June, in the midst of the presidential
campaign in which Obama seeks another four-year term.
A ruling striking down the law would be a huge blow for
Obama, legally and politically, months before the election.
A ruling upholding the law would represent vindication for
Obama, but might make healthcare an even bigger issue for the
Republican presidential candidates, all of whom oppose it.
In upcoming arguments, the top court on Nov. 8 considers
privacy rights and new technology in a case on whether police
need a warrant to use a global positioning system device to
track a suspect's movements.
The court in January is expected to hear a free-speech
challenge to the Federal Communications Commission's indecency
policy that subjects broadcasters to fines for showing nudity
or airing a single expletive blurted on a live television
show.
The last term that ended in June produced business wins.
The court rejected the largest sex-discrimination lawsuit
in U.S. history by female workers at giant retailer Wal-Mart
Inc (WMT.N), ruled for telecommunications firm AT&T Inc (T.N)
and ended a global warming lawsuit against utilities.
Robin Conrad, head of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's legal
arm, told a briefing that fewer business cases were on the
docket now, compared with the past two years. She said there
were fewer challenges to state laws and hardly any labor
employment disputes.
(Reporting by James Vicini; Editing by Xavier Briand)