U.S. top court leans toward making insider trading prosecutions easier

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON Oct 5 U.S. Supreme Court justices hearing a closely watched insider trading case indicated on Wednesday they could issue a ruling that would make it easier for prosecutors to pursue such charges against hedge fund managers and other traders.
Several justices hearing arguments in the case of Illinois man Bassam Salman appeared critical of his position that he could not be convicted for trading on tips about deals involving clients of Citigroup Inc, where his brother-in-law worked. (Reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by Will Dunham)
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: