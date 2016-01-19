U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear insider trading appeal

BRIEF-Google introduces the Tilt Brush Toolkit
* Introducing the Tilt Brush Toolkit, an open source library for bringing Tilt Brush art to other creative projects - blog Source text (http://bit.ly/2jQf8z9) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Jan 19 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to take up an Illinois businessman's appeal of his insider trading conviction after he made nearly $1.2 million trading on tips about mergers from his brother-in-law, a Citigroup Inc investment banker.
The justices will review a July ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, which upheld the conviction of Bassam Salman. He was sentenced in 2014 to three years in prison after a federal jury in San Francisco found him guilty of conspiracy and securities fraud. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)
* Safe orthopaedics reports adjusted revenue growth of 10 pct in FY 2016, with an acceleration in the fourth quarter
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Rick Perry, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the U.S. Energy Department, said during his Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday that global warming caused by humans is real, but that efforts to combat it should not cost American jobs.