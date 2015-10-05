U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear major insider trading case

WASHINGTON Oct 5 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday rejected a U.S. Justice Department bid to restore the
insider trading convictions of two hedge fund managers and
reverse a lower court's ruling that prosecutors contend will
make it harder to bring such cases.
In a blow to the government, the justices left in place a
December ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New
York that threw out threw out the 2012 convictions of hedge fund
managers Todd Newman and Anthony Chiasson for engaging in a
scheme involving tips about Dell Inc and Nvidia
Corp.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)