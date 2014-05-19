U.S. Supreme Court revives "Raging Bull" copyright lawsuit

WASHINGTON May 19 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday revived a copyright lawsuit against movie studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc concerning an early screenplay for what became the iconic boxing movie "Raging Bull."

The court held on a 6-3 vote that Paula Petrella, daughter of deceased screenwriter Frank Petrella, could pursue a lawsuit against MGM for infringing the copyright of a 1963 screenplay upon which she says the movie was based. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller)