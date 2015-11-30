UPDATE 1-U.S. top court rejects Covidien bid to restore patent verdict against Ethicon

(Adds Supreme Court action in Biolitec case, paragraphs 3-4)
WASHINGTON Nov 30 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday rejected an appeal by Covidien LP seeking to restore a
$176 million patent infringement verdict against Johnson &
Johnson subsidiary Ethicon Inc.
In refusing to hear the case, the high court left in place a
December 2014 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
Federal Circuit that threw out a judge's finding that Ethicon
had infringed upon Covidien's patents for surgical cutting
tools. Covidien is owned by Medtronic Plc.
In a separate patent case, the court declined to hear
Biolitec AG's challenge to a $70 million contempt finding
relating to a patent dispute the company had with AngioDynamics
Inc.
The court's refusal to take the case means a March ruling by
the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in favor of AngioDynamics
remains intact.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)