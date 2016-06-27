UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court to hear genetic-testing kit patent fight

(Adds details on case, paragraphs 3-8)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, June 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday agreed to weigh in on whether genetic-testing kits made
by biotechnology company Life Technologies Corp infringed upon
patents held by Promega Corp.
The court will review a December 2014 ruling by the U.S.
Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that tossed out some of
Promega's claims while upholding others.
In 2010, Promega sued Life Technologies, now part of Thermo
Fisher Scientific Inc, in Massachusetts, accusing it of
selling genetic-testing kits that infringed upon four Promega
patents and a fifth that Promega licensed from the German Max
Planck Society.
Life Technologies responded that the kits were covered by
its 2006 licensing agreement with Promega, and that the patents
that belonged to Promega were invalid anyway.
Promega countered that the agreement allowed Life
Technologies to sell kits only to be used in law enforcement but
that the company had sold them for medical research as well.
In 2012, a jury found that Life Technologies willfully
infringed upon the patents and awarded Promega $52 million. A
lower court judge later set aside the verdict. The appeals court
did not reinstate the jury award, saying instead that new
damages had to be assessed.
The appeals court ruled that four patents owned by Promega
were not valid because they did not provide enough detail to put
the genetic testing technology into practice. The court said
that one patent Promega licensed from the Max Planck Society was
valid and reversed the lower court's finding that it was not
infringed upon.
The legal issue before the Supreme Court is whether a
company supplying one part of a patented invention being
manufactured outside the United States is liable for patent
infringement. Life Technologies manufacturers only one part of
its kits in the United States. That part is then exported to
Britain, where the other components are manufactured.
Oral arguments and a ruling are due in the court's next
term, which begins in October and ends in June 2017.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)