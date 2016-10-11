U.S. top court grapples with Apple-Samsung iPhone patent feud

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
WASHINGTON Oct 11 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday signaled a willingness to reduce the potentially huge penalties for ripping off a patented design as it heard arguments in the legal fight over the amount Samsung should pay Apple for copying the iPhone's trademarked appearance.
The eight justices heard arguments by lawyers for the world's two top smartphone manufacturers, as well as the U.S. government, in Samsung's challenge to the $399 million it was forced to pay Apple for violating three patents regarding the iPhone's rounded-corner front face, bezel and colorful grid of icons.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.