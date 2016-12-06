版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 23:15 BJT

U.S. Supreme Court rules for Samsung in smartphone fight with Apple

WASHINGTON Dec 6 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with Samsung in its big-money smartphone patent fight with Apple, throwing out an appeals court ruling that said the South Korean company had to pay a $399 million penalty to its American rival for copying key iPhone designs.

The justices in their 8-0 ruling sent the case back to the lower court for further proceedings.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐