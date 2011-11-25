PREVIEW-US top court to decide whether lawsuits require harm

* Businesses back company, consumer groups back home buyer
* Significance may turn on how broad the ruling is
* At issue is 1974 real estate settlement law
By James Vicini
WASHINGTON, Nov 25 In a dispute pitting big
business against consumer groups, the U.S. Supreme Court hears
arguments Monday on whether a person has to suffer legal harm
to sue a company over an alleged kickback it got.
Cleveland home buyer Denise Edwards sued her title
insurance company under a 1974 federal real estate settlement
law that bars kickbacks and certain referral fee arrangements.
At issue is whether Edwards has the legal right to sue,
even though she does not claim the alleged kickback affected
the price, quality or any other aspects of her real estate
settlement service.
Edwards paid First American Financial Corp (FAF.N) $455 for
title insurance as part of a home purchase in 2006 while the
seller paid an additional $273.
She alleges that First American had an arrangement with her
Ohio settlement agency to refer title insurance business
exclusively to First American -- the alleged kickback.
Her attorneys argued that Congress in adopting the 1974 law
created a sufficient basis for her to sue and that courts have
long recognized an individual's interest to receive services
free of kickbacks or other conflicts of interest.
Edwards has the support of 11 states, the National
Consumers League and the consumer advocacy organization Public
Citizen.
Backing the title company are organizations representing
home builders, title insurance companies, mortgage bankers,
Realtor and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
BROAD OR NARROW?
Kevin Walsh, a University of Richmond assistant law
professor, said the arguments could provide clues on whether
the justices are likely to rule broadly or narrowly.
"A broad ruling could either vindicate or constrict
statutory damages provisions in laws designed to protect
information privacy, to regulate debt collection and to set
standards for credit reporting," he said, citing some other
laws that could be affected.
A narrow ruling based on the history of legal regulation of
conflicts of interest would not necessarily affect other laws,
he said.
The Supreme Court agreed to hear the case after conflicting
rulings by U.S. appeals courts on the issue.
Celeste Hammond, director of the Center for Real Estate Law
at the John Marshall Law School in Chicago, said in a written
preview of the case for the American Bar Association that both
sides viewed the dispute as significant for two reasons.
The first is whether an individual home buyer has the legal
right or standing to sue for three times the charges paid for
settlement services without alleging specific injury, she
said.
Second, if Edwards can sue, then the case goes back to
lower courts in California to determine if it can proceed as a
class action, she said. The Supreme Court is not considering
the class-action issue.
The Supreme Court case is First American Financial Corp v.
Edwards, No. 10-708.
(Reporting by James Vicini, Editing by Howard Goller)