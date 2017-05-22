UPDATE 3-U.S. top court tightens patent suit rules in blow to 'patent trolls'

(Adds reaction from Kraft and Heartland, comment from law
By Andrew Chung
WASHINGTON May 22 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday tightened rules for where patent lawsuits can be filed in
a decision that may make it harder for so-called patent "trolls"
to launch sometimes dodgy patent cases in friendly courts, a
major irritant for high-tech giants like Apple and
Alphabet Inc's Google.
In a decision that upends 27 years of law governing patent
infringement cases, the justices sided with beverage flavoring
company TC Heartland LLC in its legal battle with food and
beverage company Kraft Heinz Co. The justices ruled 8-0
that patent suits can be filed only in courts located in the
jurisdiction where the targeted company is incorporated.
The decision overturned a 2016 ruling by the U.S. Court of
Appeals for the Federal Circuit, a Washington-based patent
court, that said patent suits are fair game anywhere a defendant
company's products are sold.
Individuals and companies that generate revenue by suing
over patents instead of actually making products have been
dubbed "patent trolls."
The ruling is likely to lessen the steady flow of patent
litigation filed in a single federal court district in rural
East Texas because of its reputation for having rules and juries
that favor plaintiffs bringing infringement suits.
Heartland said the ruling will limit the ability to "shop"
for friendly courts.
"Individuals and businesses in the U.S. have been unfairly
required for decades to defend patent suits in far off locales
adding cost, complexity and unpredictably to the intellectual
property marketplace," company Chief Executive Ted Gelov said.
Kraft Senior Vice President Michael Mullen said the company
was disappointed in the ruling but did not believe it would
affect the outcome of its lawsuit.
The dispute began when Kraft filed a patent suit involving
liquid water flavorings in Delaware federal court against
Heartland, a subsidiary of Heartland Consumer Products Holdings.
Heartland sought to transfer the case to its home base in
Indiana, arguing it has no presence in Delaware and 98 percent
of its sales are outside of that state. The appeals court denied
the transfer last year.
Even though the lawsuit was not filed in Texas, the
arguments in the case touched on the peculiar fact that the bulk
of patent litigation in the United States flows to the Eastern
District of Texas, far from the centers of technology and
innovation in the United States.
More than 40 percent of all patent lawsuits are filed in
East Texas. Of those, 90 percent are brought by "patent trolls,"
according to a study published in a Stanford Law School journal.
CONGRESSIONAL EFFORTS
High-tech firms in particular have been vocal about the need
for legislation to curb patent suits, including by limiting
where they are filed. Recent efforts in Congress have failed.
Over the years, companies such as Apple, Google, Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd and Microsoft Corp have
been frequent targets of patent lawsuits, including in East
Texas.
Limiting patent lawsuits to where a defendant company is
incorporated would potentially make it harder to extract
lucrative settlements from businesses being sued, and easier to
get cases dismissed.
Such changes could potentially dissuade some cases from
being launched in the first place, said Illinois Institute of
Technology Chicago-Kent College of Law professor Greg Reilly,
who has studied the issue of patent venue.
"This is a positive step for those who think there is a
problem of a lot of poor-quality patents being enforced," Reilly
said.
A 1990 ruling by the Federal Circuit loosened the geographic
limits on patent cases and has served as a blueprint for such
cases ever since. The Federal Circuit denied Heartland's
transfer by relying on the 1990 ruling.
Heartland urged the Supreme Court to overturn that decision,
arguing that the high court's own precedent from 1957 held that
patent suits are governed by a specific law allowing suits only
where defendants are incorporated.
On Monday, the Supreme Court agreed. Writing the opinion for
the court, Justice Clarence Thomas said that, contrary to the
Federal Circuit's rationale, the U.S. Congress did not change
the rules over where patent suits may be filed since the 1957
decision.
Justice Neil Gorsuch joined the court after it heard
arguments in the case and did not participate in the decision.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)