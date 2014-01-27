UPDATE 3-U.S. Steel wins Supreme Court labor fight

By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Jan 27 The U.S. Supreme Court handed
a victory to employers on Monday by ruling that a group of
unionized steel workers does not have to be paid for the time
they spend "donning and doffing" safety gear before and after
their shifts.
The unanimous ruling came in a case involving workers at a
U.S. Steel Corp plant that was closely watched by
industries that employ workers who wear safety clothing.
The decision will make it harder for unionized workers to
seek pay for time spent changing clothes before and after work
if it is not specifically addressed during labor negotiations.
Such claims have been the subject of widespread litigation
nationwide.
Federal labor law excludes "changing clothes" from the time
for which unionized employees must be paid, unless they have
negotiated otherwise. The Supreme Court clarified on Monday that
safety gear generally fits within that definition, resolving a
question that had split lower courts.
"A good bit of the uncertainty was cleared away," said
Lawrence DiNardo, an attorney for U.S. Steel.
The workers' lawyer, Eric Schnapper, said there will now be
litigation over how the ruling applies in other cases involving
different types of equipment, particularly those arising in the
meatpacking and poultry-processing industries.
"The fighting will go on," he said.
"DONNING AND DOFFING"
Roughly 800 current and former workers at U.S. Steel's Gary,
Indiana, plant said flame-retardant jackets and pants, work
gloves, wristlets, hard hats and other items they have to wear
are "personal protective equipment," not clothing.
U.S. Steel disagreed, saying any wearable item is clothing.
As a result, it said it should not have to pay unionized
employees for "donning and doffing."
Writing on behalf of the court, Justice Antonin Scalia said
the time spent putting on safety gear was not subject to
compensation because it was not sufficiently different from
"changing clothes."
He mentioned such items as pants, hardhats and leggings as
"commonly regarded as articles of dress."
Scalia conceded that safety glasses, ear plugs and
respirators, which the workers also wear, are not generally
viewed as clothes, but he said a ruling separating different
types of items would create a problem for judges handling such
cases.
It is unlikely that Congress intended to "convert federal
judges into time-study professionals," Scalia wrote. He referred
to a lower court ruling that said the time spent putting on
safety glasses and earplugs was "minimal" and that respirators
are put on as needed at workstations.
In a statement, U.S. Steel noted that its bargaining
agreement with workers has for years specifically addressed the
changing clothes period. The court ruling "reaffirms the
validity of that approach," the statement said.
Various industry groups, mainly in the food industry, had
backed U.S. Steel.
If backdated claims had been allowed, it would have been
"devastating to many employers," the Grocery Manufacturers
Association said in a friend-of-the court brief.
The case is Sandifer v. United States Steel Corporation,
U.S. Supreme Court, No. 12-417.