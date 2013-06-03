版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 3日 星期一 21:41 BJT

U.S. justices agree to hear Lexmark false advertising case

WASHINGTON, June 3 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear printer manufacturer Lexmark International Inc's s appeal of a long-running dispute with Static Control Components Inc over replacement toner cartridges.

Lexmark asked the justices to review an appeals court ruling that said Static had standing to make false advertising claims against it.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐